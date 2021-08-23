Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-10:59 p.m.: pursuit. Law enforcement engaged in a pursuit on Wright Puthoff Road that ended in a citation being issued.

Village log

SUNDAY

-10:54 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

SATURDAY

-12:19 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:33 a.m. to to 2:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-12:25 to 5:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-10:24 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-7:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

