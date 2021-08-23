Police log

SUNDAY

-9:55 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-6:30 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 800 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-12:54 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-10:15 a.m.: dogs running at large. Alexis Michelle Hodge, 22, of Sidney, was issued a summons on dogs running at large charges.

-5:12 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Clancy’s on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:58 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Hamilton Maintenance Service on West Water Street.

-2:22 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Jefferson Street at Broadway Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Baumgardner Basin on Tawawa Drive.

-11:49 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Dollar General on West Russell Road.

-6:22 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Sidney Care Care on Fourth Avenue.

-1:30 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of New Street.

-1 p.m.: warrant. Mark A. Richardson, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:57 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at West Court Street at Franklin Avenue.

-10:35 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-1:39 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:16 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-7:01 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Wilkinson Avenue.

-5:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at Oak Avenue at Maple Street.

-2:54 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-1:37 p.m.: domestic violence. Joshua Allen Baker, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-12:30 p.m.: vehicle trespass. Bruce A. Schneider, 60, of Sidney, was issued a summons vehicle trespass/unauthorized use charges.

-12:24 p.m.: misuse of credit card. David W. Millet, 29, of Sidney, was issued a summons misuse of credit card charges.

-10:32 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block North West Avenue.

-9: 58 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of West Parkwood Street.

-7:51 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to a drugs offense at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Crashes

Carrie L. Maher, 27, of Jackson Center, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:07 p.m.

Maher was stopped facing the south on Vandemark Road at state Route 47 when she reached down to pick something up in her vehicle and her foot slipped off the brake causing her vehicle to inch forward and hit the rear bumper of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Richard A. Gifford, 65, of Millville, New Jersey.

• John D. Boerger, 69, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:28 p.m.

Boerger backed into a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Williams Street that is owned by William W. Thomas II, of Sidney.

• Paul F. Baker, 91, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:35 p.m.

Baker was turning right onto on state Route 47 from Vandemark Road on a red light when he was hit by the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by David R. Clark, 68, of Fort Loramie.

Baker told police he thought Clark was going to turn onto Vandemark Road so he pulled out.

• Theodore T. Francis, 57, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:23 a.m.

Francis was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at North Miami Avenue when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator and collided with the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Michael A. Smith, 37, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:50 to 6:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire alarms.

-1:47 to 11:50 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-8 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-6:06 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-2:44 to 6:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-11:50 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to attend a PR event.

-8:18 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-9:29 to 10:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

–9:15 to 9:22 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist police on two calls.

–6:10 p.m.: sports detail. Firefighters responded to standby for a sporting event.

–5:16 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

