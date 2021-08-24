Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-10:59 p.m.: pursuit. Law enforcement engaged in a pursuit on Wright Puthoff Road that ended with a 16-year-old male being arrested on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer_elude or flee charges. He was also cited with speeding and obedience to traffic control devices violations.

According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, eastbound Deputy Greg Birkemeier observed a westbound vehicle in the 9000 block of state Route 47 pass a vehicle around a curve, and as he got closer realized it was traveling at a high rate of speed. Birkemeier activated his radar and verified the vehicles speed at 98 mph in a 55 mph area. As the speeding vehicle approached Birkemeier, he activated overhead emergency lights before the vehicle passed by. The SUV did not slow down, and so he turned around to follow it westbound on state Route 47 with lights and siren activated.

The vehicle then turned north onto Wright-Puthoff Road and continued north at speeds of over 100 mph, at times, the report said. The SUV failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the Cisco Road intersection and continued north. Birkemeier paced the vehicle at 102 mph before it stopped on Wright-Puthoff at the Mason Road intersection.

Birkemeier ordered the occupants to put their hands out of the windows, to which the driver and passenger complied. With his side arm un-holstered and at the low ready, the report said he ordered the driver out of the vehicle. The driver complied and as he stepped out, Birkemeier could tell he was a juvenile. Birkemeier re-holstered his firearm and made contact with the 16-year-old Braydon Puthoff, of Sidney. Puthoff apologized for running. He told Birkemeier another vehicle had been chasing him. He also said he had left the Walmart parking lot in Sidney and was heading home with his passenger.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:15 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Houston.

-1:56 a.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at a property in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Center.

MONDAY

-10:33 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-10:54 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

SATURDAY

-12:19 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:03 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 5300 block of Houston Road.

-6:40 a.m. to to 12:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-9:31 crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was repoted at Schmitmeyer Baker Road.

-1:33 a.m. to to 4:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-12:25 to 5:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-10:24 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-7:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

