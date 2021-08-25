Police log

TUESDAY

-9:19 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Johnston Drive.

-5:05 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1800 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:38 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at McDonald’s on Michigan Street.

-1:57 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-7:45 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at West Court Street at South Walnut Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:52 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-2:53 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:29 a.m. to 9:03 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

