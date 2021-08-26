Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:24 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Fair and Kuther Roads.

WEDNESDAY

-5:30 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Roettger Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:38 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 7800 block of Houston Road.

-7:14 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.

WEDNESDAY

-4:39 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5300 block of state Route 66.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

