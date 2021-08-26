Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-10:24 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Fair and Kuther Roads.
WEDNESDAY
-5:30 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Roettger Road.
Village log
THURSDAY
-1:38 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 7800 block of Houston Road.
-7:14 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.
WEDNESDAY
-4:39 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5300 block of state Route 66.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-6:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-5:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.