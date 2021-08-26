Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:58 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-11;57 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-10:55 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-5:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. Zane James Snider, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on theft-without consent charges.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-3:50 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Landings of Sidney on West Russell Road.

–3:41 p.m.: theft — without consent. Caleb D. White, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on theft-without consent charges.

-3:27 p.m.: disturbance. A disturbance was reported at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-2:43 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at Dollar General on West Court Street.

-12:35 p.m.: assault. Michael R. Eichelberger, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-12:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove an individual in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove an individual in the 300 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-12:18 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 500 block of Johnston Drive.

-11:30 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Norcold Inc. on South Kuther Road.

-8:42 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-8:07 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block West Parkwood Street.

-4:51 a.m.: unauthorized use. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at the Days Inn on Folkerth Road.

Crashes

Dayla Kay Ann Smith, 27, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:53 p.m.

Smith was traveling west on state Route 29 when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Martha H. Rodgers, 68, of Sidney.

No one was cited with after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:17 a.m.

Cheri A. Epperson, 59, of Sidney, was backing up a white city of Sidney van on a hill private drive in the 1600 block of Wildwood Drive when she failed to stop backing in time and hit the gutter over the garage on the property.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

