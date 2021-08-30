Police log

MONDAY

-12:21 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Burger King on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-10:58 a.m.: warrant. Tracey B. Reichelderfer, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:30 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Custenborder Field on Riverside Drive.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-10:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-7:54 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

-7:06 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Sunoco gas station on Michigan Street.

-1:59 to 2:12 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-8:21 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of North Walmart Avenue.

Crashes

Girstene J. Bateman, 92, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

Bateman was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by William M. Dodds, 71, of Sidney.

• Gerald Pleiman, 72, of Anna, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:31 p.m.

Pleiman was crossing North Vandemark Road from Cazadores private driveway and when attempting to turn left failed to yield and pulled into the pathway of the northbound vehicle, driven by Jenica L. Browning, 17, of Sidney, causing a collision.

• Dustin Wells, 33, of Troy, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:46 a.m.

Wells was exiting the Interstate 75 exit ramp at mile marker 90 wben he crossed over the right side of the lane and struck the rear of a semitrailer parked on the right shoulder of the exit ramp that was driven by Connor Heavilon, of Crossville, Tennessee.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:23 to 7:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-10:25 a.m.: grease fire. Crews responded to a grease fire.

-1:33 a.m. to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-12:52 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls; four were mutual aid calls.

FRIDAY

-3:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:21 a.m. to 11:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-12:24 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-9:36 a.m. to 10:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:52 a.m. to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

