Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:14 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11100 block of County Road 25A.

SATURDAY

-11:31 p.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.

-12:07 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 16500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:37 to 11:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-9:56 a.m. to 3:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-2:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 17200 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-8:22 a.m. to 5:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-7:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.