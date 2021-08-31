Police log

TUESDAY

-3:58 a.m.: warrant. Jeffrey T. Daniels, 56, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

MONDAY

-9:27 p.m.: warrant. Colt Michael Scherer, 31, of Degraff, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:05 p.m.: driving under the influence. Joshua Robert Holman, 35, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

-4:18 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a drug incident in the 900 block of Spruce Avenue.

-4:06 p.m: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Michigan Street at Folkerth Avenue.

-2:21 to 3:01 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to two drug incidents at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:59 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing at St. Marys Avenue at Maple Street.

-11:31 a.m: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Washington Street.

-9:37 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 3000 block of Summer Field Trail.

Crashes

Christopher M. Bernardi, 28, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:31 p.m.

Bernardi was traveling southbound in the north-south alley on the west side of the 700 block of Foraker Avenue when he attempted a right hand turn into the east-west alley hit the guide wire attached to a utility pole. He then backed up and hit the roof of a detached garage at the intersection of the alleys.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-12:05 to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

