Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-2:43 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road.
MONDAY
-9:17 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 800 block of Park Street in Sidney.
Village log
TUESDAY
-2:52 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 48 at Miami Shelby West Road.
-8:46 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
MONDAY
-5:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. A juvenile complaint was investigated in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-11:03 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 5300 block of Houston Road.
-9:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
MONDAY
-2:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
