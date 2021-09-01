Police log

MONDAY

-11:41 p.m.: threats. Threats were reported at Derby Fabricating on North Lester Avenue.

-11:25 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at East North Street and North Miami Avenue.

-7:25 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Stonecastle Court.

-7:08 p.m.: juvenile issue. Police responded to a juvenile issue at Applebees Neighborhood Grill on North Vandemark Road.

-6:26 to 9:19 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Overdrive Auto on West Russell Road.

-6:12 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Best One Tire on Stolle Avenue.

-4:55 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Spruce Apartments on Spruce Avenue.

-4:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Michigan Street.

-4:03 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at West Court Street and Franklin Avenue.

-2:47 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-2:35 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was investigated at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-11:10 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue.

-8:18 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Dean Park on North Main Avenue.

-5:53 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Lane Street.

-5:09 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-2:53 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:31 a.m. to 12:46 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

