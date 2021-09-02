Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:20 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Kuther and Hathaway Roads.

WEDNESDAY

-5:30 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Roettger Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:18 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18700 block of Linker Road in Jackson Center.

-7:32 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of South Liberty Street in Russia.

-3:47 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

WEDNESDAY

-11:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated that shooting was heard in the 12200 block of Pasco Montra Road in Maplewood.

-10:13 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of East Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:21 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire at state Route 29 at Jackson Road in Sidney.

-9:22 to 11:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:11 to 9:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.