Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:36 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-9:27 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was reported in the 400 block of Addy Avenue.

-3:34 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was reported in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.