Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:27 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported down in the 10400 block of state Route 29.

THURSDAY

-11:45 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 15700 block of Heiland Kies Road.

-8:28 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18900 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:43 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 100 block of South Ohio Street in Jackson Center.

THURSDAY

-4:16 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Broad Street at East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:22 to 11:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-3:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Fort Loramie Rescue workers and Fort Loramie firefighters work to remove the injured occupant of a car that was rear ended by a white minivan on state Route 29 at its intersection with Fort Loramie Swanders Road around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN090421InjuryCrash.jpg Fort Loramie Rescue workers and Fort Loramie firefighters work to remove the injured occupant of a car that was rear ended by a white minivan on state Route 29 at its intersection with Fort Loramie Swanders Road around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.