Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-12:27 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported down in the 10400 block of state Route 29.
THURSDAY
-11:45 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 15700 block of Heiland Kies Road.
-8:28 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18900 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.
Village log
FRIDAY
-11:43 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 100 block of South Ohio Street in Jackson Center.
THURSDAY
-4:16 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Broad Street at East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-10:22 to 11:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-3:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on Fort Loramie Swanders Road.
-3:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
