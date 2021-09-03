Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:18 p.m.: warrant. Natasha Lee Seitz, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-6:08 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

-5:42 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-10:24 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported on Michigan Street.

-9:43 a.m.: forgery. Forgery was reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-7:31 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Addy Avenue.

–1:57 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Storage Express on North Vandemark Road.

Crashes

Jerry Ann Howard, 69, of Tipp City, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:19 p.m.

Howard was stopped at the stop sign on Hampton Court and when turning eastbound onto Fair Road, he failed to see and hit the westbound vehicle on Fair Road that was driven by Kimberly Sue Jay, 44, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:14 to 8:25 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-1:03 to 11:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms; one was a false alarm.

-8:30 a.m. to 8:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls; one was cancelled en route.

WEDNESDAY

-8:29 a.m. to 11:54 p.m. medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-7:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

