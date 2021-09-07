Police log

TUESDAY

-8:58 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of South Vandemark Road.

-8:36 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Custenborder Field on Riverside Drive.

-1:30 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of South Vandemark Road.

-6:24 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at or near Dekkers Flowers on North Main Avenue.

-3:08 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Serenity Recovery House on East North Street.

MONDAY

-8:48 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

-8:40 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-8:37 p.m.: trespassing. Police was called to remove an individual from the Serenity Recovery House on East North Street.

-8:32 p.m.: damage. Damage in progress was reported at a property in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-8:29 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:38 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-1:29 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:25 a.m.: driving under the influence. Orlando Johnson, 48, of Troy, was arrested for OVI.

-10:55 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Brown Park on East Clay Street.

SUNDAY

-10:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-8:10 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on East Court Street.

-5:46 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Aunt Millies Bakery Outlet on Fair Road.

-5:20 p.m.: obstructing official business. Tyler Lee Timmons, 27, of Sidney, was issued a summons on obstructing official business charges.

-4:45 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-3:42 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

-3:41 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-3:29 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Park Street.

-11:55 a.m.: theft — without consent. Travis A. Ward, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on theft —without consent charges.

-11:01 a.m.: warrant. Elizabeth M. Spatcher, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:57 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the block of Amelia Court.

-5:17 p.m.: theft — without consent. Michelle Renne Sowders, 47, of Piqua, was issued a summons on theft —without consent charges.

-5:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-3:50 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Bubbles Laundromat on Bowman Drive.

-3:17 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Home Depot on Chestnut Avenue.

Crashes

Azel L. Zimmer, 36, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:11 p.m.

Zimmer was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stopped in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by driven by Thomas J. Nisonger, 78, of West Liberty.

• Dylan M. Carey, 25, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:05 a.m.

Carey was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue when he swerved to miss an animal and hit the unoccupied, parked vehicle in the 1900 block of Broadway Avenue that is owned by Grace E. Forness, of Piqua.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

