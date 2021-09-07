Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:49 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Miami Conservancy Road.
-12:47 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Court and Ohio Streets.
MONDAY
-10:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 9900 block of Kuther Road.
-8:53 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-2:38 a.m.: protection order violation. A CPO was reported in the 21500 block of Main Street in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-9:28 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated in the 10300 block of White Horse Trail.
-7:12 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.
-5:10 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 1500 block of River Road in Sidney.
SATURDAY
-9:18 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 7100 block of Stoker Road in Sidney.
-8:41 a.m.: unauthorized use. The unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 10900 block of Commanche Drive.
-2:13 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after an alleged domestic incident was reported.
Village log
MONDAY
-4:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.
-11:54 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 13400 block of Sycamore Trail in Anna.
SATURDAY
-10:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street in Anna.
-12:25 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated in the 600 block of Cross Trail in Piqua.
FRIDAY
-10:17 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Houston and Dawson Roads.
-8:36 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
-6:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
-5:26 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 9700 block of Fort Loramie Swander Road.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-4:03 to 8 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-2:03 to 11:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-3:52 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
SUNDAY
-2:44 a.m. to 12:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-11:46 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation at Fair and Lindsey Roads.
SATURDAY
-1:18 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 4100 block of Basinburg Road in Fort Loramie.
-1:19 to 10:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
FRIDAY
-3:23 to 8:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
