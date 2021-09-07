Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:49 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

-12:47 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Court and Ohio Streets.

MONDAY

-10:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 9900 block of Kuther Road.

-8:53 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:38 a.m.: protection order violation. A CPO was reported in the 21500 block of Main Street in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-9:28 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated in the 10300 block of White Horse Trail.

-7:12 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-5:10 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 1500 block of River Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-9:18 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 7100 block of Stoker Road in Sidney.

-8:41 a.m.: unauthorized use. The unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 10900 block of Commanche Drive.

-2:13 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after an alleged domestic incident was reported.

Village log

MONDAY

-4:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-11:54 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 13400 block of Sycamore Trail in Anna.

SATURDAY

-10:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-12:25 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated in the 600 block of Cross Trail in Piqua.

FRIDAY

-10:17 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Houston and Dawson Roads.

-8:36 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-6:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-5:26 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 9700 block of Fort Loramie Swander Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:03 to 8 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-2:03 to 11:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-3:52 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

SUNDAY

-2:44 a.m. to 12:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-11:46 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation at Fair and Lindsey Roads.

SATURDAY

-1:18 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 4100 block of Basinburg Road in Fort Loramie.

-1:19 to 10:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-3:23 to 8:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.