Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:20 a.m.: burglary. William George Copeland II, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on burglary charges.

TUESDAY

-8:28 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at in the 1100 block of Colonial Drive.

-7:52 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated individual was reported at McMillen Park on Carey Street.

-7:39 p.m.: warrant. Cameron Shea Smith, 22, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove and individual from a property in the 200 block of Court Street.

-5:51 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-5:19 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove and individual from a property in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-4:05 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was investigated at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-3:39 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 800 block of Taft Street.

Crashes

Jeffrey J. Hesler, 50, of Harrod, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:51 a.m.

Hesler was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Stephen M. Donnermeyer, 59, of Alexandria, Kentucky.

• Deborah I. Burkhart, 62, of Sidney, was cited with leaving the scene of the crash after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:05 p.m.

Burkhart was traveling southbound on North Miami Avenue when she hit the open door of a parked vehicle, which was open while its battery was being jumped in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue, that is owned by Joshua K. Danner. Burkhart then left the scene and was later located and cited by police. According to the crash report, Brianna Johnson, who was in the front seat of the vehicle with the door open was also cited by police with opening doors into traffic.

• Kelly J. Barker, 52, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:54 a.m.

Barker was backing from a parking spot on state Route 29 when she hit the southbound vehicle driven by Carl E. Bender, 61, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

