Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:57 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 10700 block of Stangel Road in Sidney.

-3:53 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 8600 block of Patterson Halpin Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Botkins.

-7:15 p.m.: loud party. A loud party/music was reported in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-9:38 to 10:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-5:15 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

