Police log

THURSDAY

-10:10 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Papa Johns Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:27 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported at the police department.

-5:50 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of South Vandemark Road.

-4:07 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Towne Center Apartments on North Highland Avenue.

-1:07 to 4:41 p.m.: theft. Two past thefts were reported at Speedway on North Main Avenue.

-11:47 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Shelby County Recovery on North Walnut Avenue.

Crashes

Grayce L. Wolaver, 16, of Sidney was cited with a signal lights violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:16 a.m.

Wolaver was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop at the red light and hit the southbound vehicle on Stolle Avenue that was driven by Jeremy Lane Douglas, 48, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:03 a.m.

According to Nicholas R. Garver, 37, of Troy, he was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road in the right lane and when he drove beside the semitrailer driven by Carl L. Smith, 53, of Greensburg, Kentucky, that was traveling northbound in the left lane on Vandemark Road, Smith went to make a wide right turn without signaling and hit Garver’s vehicle. Smith said he was not completely in the left lane but did swing out wide to make a turn and that he did use his turn signal. Without sufficient evidence one way or the other, no one was cited for the crash.

• Preston I. Knasel, 21, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:31 p.m.

Knasel was traveling northbound on Sixth Avenue when he had a vehicle malfunction which caused him to loose control and spin 180 degrees and hit the mailbox at 1285 Sixth Avenue with the passenger side of his vehicle.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:20 to 6:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-2:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-3:30 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:54 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:10 a.m. to 9:36 p.m. medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

