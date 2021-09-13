Police log
MONDAY
-8:03 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at D&S Construction on Milligan Court.
-6:46 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of North Miami Avenue.
-12:33 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.
SUNDAY
-8:49 p.m.: trespass. Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of Erie Drive.
-6:35 p.m.: theft_deception. Joseph L. Stone, 46, of Sidney, was issued a summons on theft_deception charges.
-4:52 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.
-4:40 p.m.: warrant. Robbie Gene Carr, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
-7:22 p.m.: violate protection order. Rene Michelle Young, 53, of Sidney, was issued a summons on violate protection order charges.
-4:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of South West Avenue.
-2:53 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.
-1:31 p.m.: assault. Sterling Lee Freeman, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.
FRIDAY
-11:30 p.m.: driving under the influence. Jacquia Zipporah Hudgins, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.
-11:12 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at O’Reillys Auto Parts on Michigan Street.
-11 p.m.: warrant. Steven Eric Paulus, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.
-6:42 p.m.: warrant. Jeffery Dale Collingsworth, 46, of St. Marys, was arrested on a warrant.
-8:50 a.m.: warrant. Dezmond Jamelle Hudson, 48, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-8:49 a.m.: criminal trespass. Jack Leonard Heveran, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.
-3:50 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Cedarwoods Commons on West Court Street.
Crashes
John L. Campbell, 92, of Van Wert, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:50 a.m.
Campbell was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that had slowed to avoid a deer.
The other vehicle was driven by Charles Anthony Sayre, 62, of Sidney.
• Mallory A. Inman, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operating vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:10 p.m.
Inman was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue in the right lane and where Wapakoneta Avenue breaks-off to the northwest, she entered a no-driving-area and hit a city sign, which broke at the post.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-11:22 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-5:04 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.
SATURDAY
-8:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-12:52 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls; one call was to standby.
-5:52 a.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.
-2:34 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to provide assistance.
FRIDAY
-6:36 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby.
-3:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-6:03 to 11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.