Police log

MONDAY

-8:03 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at D&S Construction on Milligan Court.

-6:46 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:33 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:49 p.m.: trespass. Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of Erie Drive.

-6:35 p.m.: theft_deception. Joseph L. Stone, 46, of Sidney, was issued a summons on theft_deception charges.

-4:52 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-4:40 p.m.: warrant. Robbie Gene Carr, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-7:22 p.m.: violate protection order. Rene Michelle Young, 53, of Sidney, was issued a summons on violate protection order charges.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of South West Avenue.

-2:53 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

-1:31 p.m.: assault. Sterling Lee Freeman, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

FRIDAY

-11:30 p.m.: driving under the influence. Jacquia Zipporah Hudgins, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-11:12 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at O’Reillys Auto Parts on Michigan Street.

-11 p.m.: warrant. Steven Eric Paulus, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-6:42 p.m.: warrant. Jeffery Dale Collingsworth, 46, of St. Marys, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:50 a.m.: warrant. Dezmond Jamelle Hudson, 48, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:49 a.m.: criminal trespass. Jack Leonard Heveran, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-3:50 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Cedarwoods Commons on West Court Street.

Crashes

John L. Campbell, 92, of Van Wert, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:50 a.m.

Campbell was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that had slowed to avoid a deer.

The other vehicle was driven by Charles Anthony Sayre, 62, of Sidney.

• Mallory A. Inman, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operating vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:10 p.m.

Inman was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue in the right lane and where Wapakoneta Avenue breaks-off to the northwest, she entered a no-driving-area and hit a city sign, which broke at the post.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:22 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-5:04 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-8:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:52 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls; one call was to standby.

-5:52 a.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-2:34 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to provide assistance.

FRIDAY

-6:36 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby.

-3:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-6:03 to 11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

