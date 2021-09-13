Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-1:38 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the block 1200 of Campbell Road.
-7:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Knoop Johnston Road.
SUNDAY
-9:04 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue.
-7:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Sidney.
SATURDAY
-7:34 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
FRIDAY
-6:02 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 500 block of Miami River Road in Sidney.
Village log
SUNDAY
-9:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of Enterprise Drive in Fort Loramie.
-10:18 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10200 block of Piqua Lockington Road.
SATURDAY
-9:28 a.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.
FRIDAY
-5:37 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-3:01 to 8:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-7:36 a.m. to 3:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
SATURDAY
-1216 a.m. to 9:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
-2:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 13200 block of Meranda Road in Anna.
FRIDAY
-9:38 a.m. to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.