Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:38 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the block 1200 of Campbell Road.

-7:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

SUNDAY

-9:04 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue.

-7:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-7:34 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-6:02 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 500 block of Miami River Road in Sidney.

Village log

SUNDAY

-9:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of Enterprise Drive in Fort Loramie.

-10:18 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10200 block of Piqua Lockington Road.

SATURDAY

-9:28 a.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-5:37 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:01 to 8:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-7:36 a.m. to 3:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-1216 a.m. to 9:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-2:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 13200 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

FRIDAY

-9:38 a.m. to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

