Police log

MONDAY

-6:44 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Summit Street.

-4:13 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

-2:48 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Hydro-Extrusions on North Stolle Avenue.

-1:45 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Monterey Drive.

-12:33 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue.

-8:03 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported on Milligan Court.

-7:29 a.m.: theft. Stolen property was reported recovered in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-6:46 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block in South Miami Avenue.

-6:40 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Lochard Incorporated on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:33 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:10 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

