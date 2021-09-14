Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 2500 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

-8:36 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 8300 block of Lochard Drive in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-3:17 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Russia Versailles Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:48 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 21600 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

-3:26 p.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 4400 block of state Route 47 in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-10:12 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-8:40 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:41 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak on Botkins at Kenter Roads.

-4:50 to 8:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-2:58 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

MONDAY

-6:10 to 7:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

