Police log

TUESDAY

-11:41 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Field on Riverside Drive.

-10:18 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Papa Johns Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:02 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Family Video on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-6:18 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Crescent Drive.

-5:53 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.

-4:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-11:35 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove and individual at Mutual Federal Savings Bank on South Ohio Avenue.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

