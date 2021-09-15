Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:06 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 10300 block of Fiebiger Drive.

-12:14 p.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after deputies investigated an alleged domestic incident.

TUESDAY

-6:39 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 2500 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:39 to 1:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-6:33 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on South Vandemark Road

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.