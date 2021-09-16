Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:53 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at St. Marys and Russell Roads in Sidney.

-12:37 a.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.

Village log

THURSDAY

-11:39 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after an alleged domestic incident was reported.

WEDNESDAY

-11:52 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 7700 block of Hughes Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-8:01 to 2:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

