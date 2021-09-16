Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:31 p.m.: warrant. Amanda C. Snell, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-6:57 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at a property in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-1:15 p.m.: warrant. James Ora Duncan, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Crashes

Jesus Javier Ortega-Pinera, 38, of Avantzamos, Matamoros, Mexico, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Ortega-Pinera was traveling northbound in the left lane on South Vandemark Road when he went to change lanes to attempt to make a right hand turn on Hampton Court he turned in front of the northbound vehicle in the right lane that is driven by Mark Anthony Dowty, 61, of Piqua, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:03 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:03 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-6:32 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:32 a.m. to 6:48 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four fire alarms.

-3:09 a.m. to 9:53 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to six calls; one was cancelled en route.

MONDAY

-11:22 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-5:04 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

