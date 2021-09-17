Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:35 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 14000 block of Shroyer Road.

-9:48 a.m.: unauthorized use. The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 13200 block of White Feather Trail.

-7:13 a.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the Millcreek Road.

-7:05 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of Wells Road.

THURSDAY

-8:23 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 3500 block of Mason Road in Fort Loramie.

-7:59 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Tawny Leaf Court.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on state Route 47 at Lochard Road in Sidney.

-2:17 p.m.: gas leak. A gas leak was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-1:56 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.

-1:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-5:53 to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

An SUV flipped upside down in a one vehicle accident on State Route 47 near its intersection with Lochard Road around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The driver sustained minor injuries and refused transport. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Anna Rescue responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN091821SUVcrash.jpg An SUV flipped upside down in a one vehicle accident on State Route 47 near its intersection with Lochard Road around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The driver sustained minor injuries and refused transport. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Anna Rescue responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

