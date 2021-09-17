Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-12:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:35 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 14000 block of Shroyer Road.
-9:48 a.m.: unauthorized use. The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 13200 block of White Feather Trail.
-7:13 a.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the Millcreek Road.
-7:05 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of Wells Road.
THURSDAY
-8:23 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 3500 block of Mason Road in Fort Loramie.
-7:59 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Tawny Leaf Court.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on state Route 47 at Lochard Road in Sidney.
-2:17 p.m.: gas leak. A gas leak was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
-1:56 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.
-1:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
THURSDAY
-5:53 to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.