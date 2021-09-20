Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-8:13 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9600 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-2:30 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 800 block of Miami Conservancy Road.
-10:02 a.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the 3200 block of Cisco Road.
SATURDAY
-4:32 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at South Main and West South Streets.
-1:59 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Mason at Kuther Roads.
Village log
SUNDAY
-9:21 p.m.: assault. An adult was arrested after an alleged assault was reported.
SATURDAY
-3:36 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2500 block of Russia Houston Road.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-11:25 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down at state Route 47 at Lochard Road in Sidney.
-10:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-8:05 p.m.: open burn. An open burn was investigated in the 13800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.
-7:53 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 9900 block of North Hardin Road in Piqua.
-1:52 to 11:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
SATURDAY
-8:22 p.m.: crash with injuries. An adult was arrested after law enforcement responded to a crash with injuries at state Routes 65 and 47 in Maplewood.
-5:25 to 11:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
FRIDAY
-4:55 to 7:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.