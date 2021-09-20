Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-8:13 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9600 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-2:30 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 800 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

-10:02 a.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the 3200 block of Cisco Road.

SATURDAY

-4:32 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at South Main and West South Streets.

-1:59 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Mason at Kuther Roads.

Village log

SUNDAY

-9:21 p.m.: assault. An adult was arrested after an alleged assault was reported.

SATURDAY

-3:36 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2500 block of Russia Houston Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:25 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down at state Route 47 at Lochard Road in Sidney.

-10:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-8:05 p.m.: open burn. An open burn was investigated in the 13800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-7:53 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 9900 block of North Hardin Road in Piqua.

-1:52 to 11:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-8:22 p.m.: crash with injuries. An adult was arrested after law enforcement responded to a crash with injuries at state Routes 65 and 47 in Maplewood.

-5:25 to 11:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-4:55 to 7:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

