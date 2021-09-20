Police log

MONDAY

-12:26 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-9:07 p.m.: criminal trespass. James Andrew Schmidt, 54, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-8:56 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property from the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

-8:26 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at property in the 1200 block of Rees Drive.

-8:24 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property from the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-8:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-7:22 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at PNC Bank on Michigan Street.

-7:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property from the 400 block of Third Avenue.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Fielding Road.

-11:14 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 500 block Sycamore Avenue.

-10:50 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a Burger King on Michigan Street.

-6:50 a.m.: warrant. Katrina Marie Fitzgerald, 24, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:50 a.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated individual was reported at McDonald’s on Michigan Street.

-12:39 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An authorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at the North Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: criminal trespass. Richard Joseph Walker, 63, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-10:20 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.

-10:14 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-3:53 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at property in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-2:48 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-2:10 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 800 block of Taft Street.

-11:52 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a Hibbett Sports on Michigan Street.

-11 a.m.: recovered stolen property. Stolen property or vehicle was reported recovered in the 1300 block of Dartmouth Street.

FRIDAY

-3:45 a.m.: warrant. Ariel Livingston, 23, of Mishaka, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:28 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-2:55 to 3:15 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to two drug offenses at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:30 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

Crashes

Naomi Jones, 25, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:40 p.m.

Jones was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when she side-swiped a parked white Ford F-150 truck in the 700 block of Campbell Road that is owned by Toms Lawn & Landscaping, of Sidney.

• Michael P. Dankworth Jr., 54, of Piqua, was cited with a driving within lanes violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:58 p.m.

Dankworth was traveling southbound in the right lane on North Ohio Avenue and when he attempted to change into the left lane hit the southbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Angela Renee Schmidt, 47, of Sidney.

• Nancy Sparkman, 60, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive drive after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Sparkman was exiting the alleyway between McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken on Vandemark Road when she struck the southbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Martha K. Gotshall, 55, of Sidney.

• Morgan Nicole Miller, 23, of Sidney, was cited with a violation for driving a vehicle without an operator’s licence and was issued a summons to appear in court for a warrant after police investigated a three-vehicle crash on May 21 at 2:23 p.m.

A westbound vehicle in the 2100 block of Michigan Street struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of it that was driven by Miller. The collision caused the vehicle driven by Miller to hit the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Gary Dale Crutchfield, 66, of Sidney. The driver of the first vehicle that initiated the crash into Miller, then left the scene traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road.

Later, police notified Kilie M. A. Jones, owner of the vehicle driven by Miller, that she was involved in a crash. Jones told police she was not there involved in the crash. She said the vehicle is in her name but that it belonged to Miller and she suspected Miller may have been driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Police contacted Miller and she admitted to driving the vehicle hit by the vehicle that left the scene. She said another girl pretended to be Jones and said she was driving, because at the time, she did not have a license and had a warrant out for her arrest.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:14 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:28 a.m. to 4:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-5:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:29 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls; one was for mutual aid.

SATURDAY

-2:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-9 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:46 a.m. to 11:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

–8:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

–6:21 p.m.: sports detail. Firefighters responded to standby for a football game.

–3:37 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:44 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls; one for mutual aid was cancelled.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

