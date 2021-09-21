Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:20 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Baker and Pence Roads.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:26 p.m.: juvenile complaint. A juvenile was arrested after a complaint was investigated at Anna Local Schools on McRill Way in Anna.

-2:56 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-2:01 a.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.

MONDAY

-3:16 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of Walnut Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-5:02 to 7:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

