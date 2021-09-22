Police log

TUESDAY

-7:36 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Second Avenue.

-6:13 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

-6:06 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:49 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 600 block of East Parkwood Street.

-10:19 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 700 block of Marva Lane.

-4:54 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Amos Public Library on East North Street.

-1:43 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at Custenborder Field on Riverside Drive.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

–3:07 to 6:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-4:53 p.m.: service call. Medics conducted a service call.

-10:07 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:11 a.m. to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-12:14 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-7:30 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.