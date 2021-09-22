Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-12:14 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney.
-9:34 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road.
TUESDAY
-10:30 to 10:32 p.m.: theft. Two thefts was reported in the 9700 block of Pasco Montra Road.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-12:19 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 48 at Russia Houston Road.
-11 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.
-6:39 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 2600 block of Miami River Road.
-5:09 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 1500 block of Rangeline Road.
TUESDAY
-6:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Miller Road.
-3:35 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 13800 block of Miller Road in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-9:36 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-1:09 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Mason Road in Sidney.
TUESDAY
-10:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Minster.
-9:54 pa.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.