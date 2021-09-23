Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at NKP Associate Development Center on South Kuther Road.

-9:08 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue and were also called about a suspicious vehicle at the same location.

-7:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle/subject was reported at Emerson Elementary School on Campbell Road.

-5 to 8:07 p.m.: trespassing. Two trespassings were reported at the Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-4:11 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street.

-12:07 to 2:02 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-7:51 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at a property in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-3:20 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-12:20 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle/subject was reported at Deam Park on North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Tevin M. Tevis, 31, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:47 p.m.

Tevis was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 East when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Trisha K. Elder, 45, of Sidney. Tevis then pulled off and sideswiped the eastbound vehicle on state Route 29, that was driven by Katherine J. McCabe, 62, of Sidney, which was attempting to drive between Tevis and Elder’s crashed vehicles.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:20 to 10:47 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:19 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:03 a.m. to 11:01 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

