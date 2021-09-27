Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:33 a.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 3600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

SUNDAY

-10:02 a.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the 3200 block of Cisco Road.

-10:39 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10000 block of Fair Road.

FRIDAY

-11:36 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 3200 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9600 block of Kuther Road in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-2:30 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road.

SATURDAY

-11:05 p.m.: prowlers. A prowler was reported in the 5300 block of Wright Puthoff Road.

-8:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 block of West South Street in Botkins.

-8:20 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11600 block of state Route 274 in Anna.

-7:54 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-2:44 p.m.: accident with injuries. An accident was reported involving a tractor in the 20200 block of Johnston Road in Sidney. CareFlight was called to the scene.

-10:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-11:28 a.m.: crash with injuries. Firefighters responded to a crash with injuries in Logan County.

-4:06 a.m. to 3:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-9:26 to 4:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-7:51 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 9600 block of Cisco Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

