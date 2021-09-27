Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-9:33 a.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 3600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
SUNDAY
-10:02 a.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the 3200 block of Cisco Road.
-10:39 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10000 block of Fair Road.
FRIDAY
-11:36 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 3200 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.
Village log
MONDAY
-2:10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9600 block of Kuther Road in Botkins.
SUNDAY
-2:30 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road.
SATURDAY
-11:05 p.m.: prowlers. A prowler was reported in the 5300 block of Wright Puthoff Road.
-8:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 block of West South Street in Botkins.
-8:20 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11600 block of state Route 274 in Anna.
-7:54 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-2:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.
-2:44 p.m.: accident with injuries. An accident was reported involving a tractor in the 20200 block of Johnston Road in Sidney. CareFlight was called to the scene.
-10:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-11:28 a.m.: crash with injuries. Firefighters responded to a crash with injuries in Logan County.
-4:06 a.m. to 3:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
SATURDAY
-9:26 to 4:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
-7:51 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 9600 block of Cisco Road in Sidney.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.