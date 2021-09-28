Police log

TUESDAY

-12:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. Kristin Lee Cathcart-McCarty, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on menacing and criminal damaging/endangering charges.

-12:22 a.m.: damage in progress. Damaging in progress was reported in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-12:13 a.m.: warrant. Morgan William Clark, 44, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-9:31 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 200 block of Pike Street.

-5:30 p.m.: violate protection order. Douglas LeRoy Selanders II, 41, of Bradford, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-4:37 p.m.: dogs running at large. Mary Kay Layton, 54, of Sidney, was issued a summons on dogs and other animals running at large charges.

-3:30 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.

-11:37 a.m.: recovered stolen property. Recovered stolen property or vehicle was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-11:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-10:50 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-9:51 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Crashes

Velma V. Smith, 60, of Houston, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Smith was traveling eastbound in the right lane in front of 2115 Michigan St. when she attempted to change into the left lane and hit the eastbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Jenifer L. Walls, 49, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.