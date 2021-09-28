Village log

TUESDAY

-12:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 14500 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road.

-10:42 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3900 block of state Route 47 in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-7:09 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-5:50 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported in Anna.

Crashes

CareFlight was called to transport a Sidney man after is was reported he became trapped under his tractor on Monday at 2:44 p.m.

According to the report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry D. Foster, 60, was operating his 1939-1949 Ford Ferguson 9N tractor northbound in the yard at 20244 Johnston Road pulling a large tree trunk using a log chain and tie down strap when the tractor overturned and pinned him underneath. Foster was freed and transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton by CareFlight.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire.

-1:40 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 100 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins.

-1:49 a.m. to 1:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-3:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

