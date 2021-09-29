Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:03 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1300 block of South Main Avenue in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-8:59 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:38 p.m.: threats or harassment. A crash was reported in the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way.

-12:58 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 4000 block of Russia Houston Road.

TUESDAY

-8:20 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

