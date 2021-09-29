Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:30 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-9:28 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-8:51 p.m.: dog running at large. Ann Elizabeth Allenbaugh, 56, of Sidney, was issued a summons for dogs and other animals running at large charges.

-8:16 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-7:44 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Avenue.

-6:32 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-5:56 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at Foot & Ankle Centers of Ohio on West Russell Road.

-4:27 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at the Wagner Ware Building on Fair Road.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:31 to 6:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-6:09 to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.