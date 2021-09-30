Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:48 p.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 1100 block of Stephens Road in Sidney.

-10:21 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-7:07 a.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 11800 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:06 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

WEDNESDAY

-9:55 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 5400 block of Logan Shelby Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:37 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 16400 block of McCartyville Road.

-9:40 a.m. to 12:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

