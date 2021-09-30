Police log

THURSDAY

-8:23 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at a property in the 700 block of Taft Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:45 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-8:10 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at a property in the 100 block of Hill Avenue.

-5:28 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the police department on West Court Street.

-3:56 p.m.: warrant. Bobby Lee Loveless, 32, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:11 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-9:15 a.m.: warrant. Clayton Reed Grimmett, 22, of Lakeview, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Davontae E. Byrd, 17, of Dayton, was cited with rules for driving in marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:53 a.m.

Byrd was traveling northbound on County Road 25A in the left and when he attempted to change into the right lane he struck the passenger’s side of the vehicle in left lane that was driven by Camilla J. Frey, 54, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

