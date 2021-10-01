Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:03 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 7300 block of Wright Moyer Road.

-10:05 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 19800 block of Pence Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-3:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. A subject with a knife was reported in the 3400 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:36 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way.

-10:15 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 200 block of Emerald Court in Anna.

THURSDAY

-4:15 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of state Route 589 in Conover.

-3:48 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of West State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:05 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.

-1:29.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 17600 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-12:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation in the unit block of Indian Trail in Fort Loramie.

-9:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 1900 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center.

-3:12 to 7:17 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-4:51 to 11:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

