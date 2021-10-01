Police log

FRIDAY

-1:25 a.m.: criminal trespass. Lindsay Brook Roth, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass and resisting arrest charges.

THURSDAY

-8:57 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:03 p.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-2:02 p.m.: warrant. Robert Joseph Parker, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:59 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:23 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

Crashes

Monica Lynn Wilson, 50, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:21 p.m.

Wilson was stopped facing the east on Michigan Street when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas causing her vehicle to hit the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Donna Gail Dull, 38, of West Milton.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:50 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-1:25 to 9:25 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-10:47 to 11:21 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-6:57 a.m. to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:58 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-8:27 a.m. to 6:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

