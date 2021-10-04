Police log

MONDAY

-10:25 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 1900 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:08 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-9:07 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

-5:37 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-12:03 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past and breaking and entering was reported at a property in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-9:23 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-7:44 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-7:35 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from Goodwill on East Court Street.

FRIDAY

-4:55 p.m.: warrant. Richard Joseph Walker, 63, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2900 block of Millcreek Road.

Crashes

Francis E. Harness, 76, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:58 a.m.

Harness was traveling southbound on Riverside Drive when he hit a legally parked vehicle on Riverside Drive. The collision caused Harness’ vehicle to flip onto its top and leave the roadway.

The parked vehicle is owned by Alexander J. Hilyard, of Sidney.

• James Riley Snyder VII, 24, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:36 a.m.

Snyder had proceeded to make a left turn from an intersection on Spruce Avenue onto Fair Road when he failed to see and hit the left rear side of the eastbound vehicle on Spruce Avenue that is driven by Ariana Janay Clark, 20, of Sidney.

Clark was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Gunner Lee Bryan, 17, of Sidney, was cited with a speeding violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:56 p.m.

Bryan was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road and when he attempted to stop he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle at the red light in front of him that was driven by Tara Renee Davis, 23, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:07 to 8:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-12:55 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

SUNDAY

-11:42 a.m. to 1:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

-9:37 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:14 a.m. to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

SATURDAY

-4:27 a.m. to 6:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls; one call was cancelled en route.

FRIDAY

-6:26 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to sports standby detail.

-2:11 to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-1:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

