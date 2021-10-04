Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:26 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:37 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 16800 block of Kirkwood Road.

SATURDAY

-3:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:15 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 2800 block of Simon Road in Russia.

-8:18 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Redmond Road in Russia.

SUNDAY

-3:10 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

SATURDAY

-9:10 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 14000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-8:11 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 19900 block of Maplewood Road.

FRIDAY

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire on Botkins Road.

-3:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-7:17 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation in the 100 block of South Main Street in Botkins.

-9:37 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-5:52 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 10800 block of state Route 364 in Fort Loramie.

-3:58 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 3000 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.

-10:53 a.m. to 6:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-12:44 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Meranda Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

