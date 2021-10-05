Police log

MONDAY

-5:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Adrian L. Gregory, 35, at large, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-4:28 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:38 to 4:13 p.m.: drugs. Police received four reports of drugs at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-10 a.m.: warrant. Scot Michael Foreman, 35, of Russells Point, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:25 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 1900 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Nori Matsuoka, 38, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:48 a.m.

Matsuoka had been stopped facing the south at the stop sign on Lester Avenue at state Route 47 and failed to yield to and pulled out in front of the westbound white DP&L Chevrolet Silverado on state Route 47, driven by Cody Gunckel, 29, of Versailles, causing a collision.

Matsuoka was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-12:05 to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

