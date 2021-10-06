Police log

TUESDAY

-4:51 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Grant Street.

-4 p.m.: missing juvenile. Police responded to a report a juvenile was missing. The juvenile was located.

-3:56 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the police department.

-3:43 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1600 block of Marilyn Drive.

-1:19 to 3:06 p.m.: drugs. Police received three reports about drugs at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:32 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Stolen property or vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-12:27 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:14 a.m.

Andrew Meyer, 33, of Minster, was operating an Integrity Ambulance in the 400 block of South Vandemark Road when the ambulance became very difficult to steer and pulled to the left. Meyer told police he could not stop the vehicle from pulling to the left and it hit a utility pole. The police report notes it looked like a tire rod broke on the vehicle.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:18 to 1:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-5:57 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-9:24 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-6:23 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

