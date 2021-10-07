Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:55 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at West South Street and Franklin Avenue in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-1:48 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 in Anna.

-10:22 p.m.: shooting complaint. Deputies received a shooting complaint at South Highland Avenue at Ronan Street.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:39 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 4700 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

-11:16 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of North Street in Botkins.

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-6:18 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 7100 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Piqua.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:28 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-7:17 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in Lima.

WEDNESDAY

-6:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-6:28 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at East Main Street at I-75 in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

