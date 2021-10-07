Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:18 to 9:47 p.m.: shots fired. Shots were heard fired on Aurora Court, Park Street and North Wagner Avenue.

-7:50 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-7:44 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 500 block of South West Avenue.

-4:41 p.m.: warrant. Joshua S. Barr, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:12 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at an apartment in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-12:05 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 100 block of High Avenue.

-10:12 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-3:20 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Speedway on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Linda L. Rodeheffer, 67, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:53 a.m.

Rodeheffer was traveling northbound on North Miami Avenue when she ran the red light at East Court Street and struck the westbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by Melissa Payne, 36, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

